Vietnam trade office in Sweden publishes book

The Trade Office of Vietnam in Sweden has published a book on the European Green Deal (EGD). The book explains European agreements and their impacts on exporters to the Nordic region. It is meant to support businesses exporting to the EU – the Nordic countries in particular.

The European Commission announced the European Green Deal (EGD) in 2019. EGD is a package of actions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and minimizing resource use while achieving economic growth. This means that products sold in the EU market need to meet higher sustainability standards. The agreement has an impact beyond the territory of the EU. It’s directly affecting global manufacturers and exporters, including Vietnam.

Nordic countries are always at the forefront of environmental protection. With the book, the trade office hopes that Vietnamese businesses will promptly grasp regulations and market trends to adjust production and gain higher access to Nordic markets.

Source: vietnamnews.vn