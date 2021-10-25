Ambassador Annika Thunborg presented her letters of credence to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte at a ceremony held in Malacañan Palace on 20 October 2021, the Embassy of Sweden in Manila writes.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Thunborg conveyed the friendly greetings of H.M. King Carl XVI Gustaf and vowed to devote her efforts to enhance Sweden and Philippines’ relations in the areas of trade and direct investment and international, political, and cultural affairs.

President Duterte thanked the Swedish government for hosting around 15,000 Filipinos and for the technical assistance for the improvement of the “EDSA Busway,” the Embassy stated.