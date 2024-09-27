I went to visit them all: Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Italy, Spain, Romania, Belgium—and the list goes on. It was a European tour that most people dream about, yet I was there for just a little over an hour. This vibrant celebration of linguistic and cultural diversity felt like stepping into another world, and the EU Language Café exceeded all of my expectations.

An immersive cultural experience

Upon arrival, participants received a “passport” to guide them through this cultural odyssey. Each nation offered a small game to showcase its cultural nuances, creating a uniquely engaging experience. When attendees completed these activities, they earned a coveted stamp. With stamps from five countries, participants could receive a special gift.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere buzzed with excitement as attendees juggled different languages and assignments. Walking among various cultural booths, people sipped complimentary drinks and expanded their understanding of each featured nation. Consequently, nations shared unique offerings, creating a lively mix of language practice and cultural exchange.

Personal insights from attendees

One attendee, Pinyo Getmanee, known as Mo, found the event particularly enriching. Mo, who is currently studying in the UK and visiting family back home, expressed his delight: “As someone whose life goal is to secure permanent residence in the EU, preferably in a Scandinavian country with its excellent quality of life, I felt it would be a fantastic opportunity to make new friends and connections.”

The Danish booth stood out for Mo, offering a friendly atmosphere and valuable insights on studying in Denmark.

“The Danish booth was my favorite,” he remarked, noting the helpful guidance on further studies aligning with his MBA plans at Copenhagen Business School. Mo was thrilled to meet a representative from his dream school who provided guidance on study experiences and future opportunities. “This was such a beneficial interaction for me,” Mo added with a smile.

Captivating booths and lasting impressions

At the Swedish booth, visitors engaged in activities led by Bana Hadgu, a Political, Trade, and Promotion intern, and Thittiya Sommana, a Promotion, Communication, and Cultural Officer. The strong interest was evident.

“People are very interested in learning about our culture and the language,” a smiling Thittiya said.

Meanwhile, the Finnish booth captivated attendees with discussions about Finnish happiness and the intriguing word “jäätelötötterö,” meaning ice cream cone. Moreover, visitors learned that favorite brands like Marimekko and Moomin originate from Finland.

Events like the EU Language Café underscore the importance of languages and cultures in fostering mutual understanding and acceptance. They inspire attendees to explore, connect, and learn in a lively setting.

All participants left with something memorable from the event. As Mo summed it up: “I learned a bit of Danish, Swedish, and Finnish, and the Danish pastry is absolutely amazing—I loved it!”