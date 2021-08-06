FBC Singapore invites to Economic Outlook APAC 2021

The Finnish Business Council Singapore invites you to join their webinar on ‘Economic Outlook APAC 2021 – Biden Administration & China Tech Crackdown’ on 26 August.

Professor John Cogburn will discuss the key goals of the new Biden administration, with a focus on its strategy and attitude towards China, which has immediate implications for companies active in the APAC region. The weight of the presentation will be on the China policies after the midterm elections, which leaves Biden two full years of no-strings-attached political freedom, as it is not expected Biden would run for a second term.

Professor Jack Ilmonen will discuss the uncertain journey of the major big tech companies in China. Where did they come from, where are they now and where will they go, in the light of the recent government crackdown on companies like Ant Financial, Didi, Ant Financial, Meituan, Alibaba, Tencent, TAL education. Since February 2021, shares of overseas-listed Chinese tech firms have lost a staggering $1 trillion in value, according to Goldman Sachs.

Find more information and book your seat here