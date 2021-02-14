Filipina seafarer missing after fall from Danish container ship

A 24-year-old crew member from the Philippines is missing after she allegedly fell off the Danish-flagged container ship Santa Clara in Germany.

According to The Maritime Folks, the seafarer identified as Jerlyn Isah Quisumbing had gone overboard during a storm in the North Sea off Bremerhaven, northern Germany. The Danish vessel is currently docked at the coastal city Bremerhaven, where maritime police have been assigned to investigate the incident.

Jerlyn Isah Quisumbing is a graduate of the Philippine Merchant Marine School, Las Piñas, and works on the Danish freighter as a crew member.

Richard Quisumbing, Jerlyn’s father, says to Philippines Lifestyle that they are still in a positive spirit that their child is alive but that they are also in a rush to find her. Adding that maybe she is in a hospital somewhere.