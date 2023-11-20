Filipino fluently sings the Finnish National Anthem

It wasn’t just Finnish chocolates which were a hit at the Finnish booth, at the International Bazaar 2023 held in Manila on 19 November. A man visited the Finnish booth and sang the National Anthem of Finland – in fluent Finnish.

The Embassy of Finland in Manila was present, when Mr. Justine Veilor Masigan came by the booth and sang the Finnish Anthem. The embassy described him as ‘a true fan of Finland’ in its Facebook post.

Click here to watch the video of Mr. Masigan singing in fluent Finnish.

Source: The Embassy of Finland in Manila