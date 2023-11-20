Finland / General news / Philippines

Filipino fluently sings the Finnish National Anthem

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment
Mr. Justine Veilor Masigan at the Finnish booth, singing. Photo: Screenshot from video by The Embassy of Finland in Manila/Facebook

It wasn’t just Finnish chocolates which were a hit at the Finnish booth, at the International Bazaar 2023 held in Manila on 19 November. A man visited the Finnish booth and sang the National Anthem of Finland – in fluent Finnish.

The Embassy of Finland in Manila was present, when Mr. Justine Veilor Masigan came by the booth and sang the Finnish Anthem. The embassy described him as ‘a true fan of Finland’ in its Facebook post.

Click here to watch the video of Mr. Masigan singing in fluent Finnish.

Source: The Embassy of Finland in Manila

About Sofie Rønnelund

Sofie Roennelund is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

