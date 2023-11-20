Previous Swedish Ambassador to Cambodia passes away

Anna-Maj Hultgård, who was the Swedish Ambassador to Cambodia from 2013-2016 has passed away in early November, after a period of illness.

The Embassy of Sweden Section Office in Phnom Penh describes her as ‘a lovely person engaged in her work and actively traveling around in Cambodia to meet people and understand the context.,” in its Facebook post, sending its condolences to family and friends.

Comments beneath the post are full of kind words and further condolences.

“Her untimely departure is deeply felt and remembered fondly by all her colleagues, friends, diplomatic communities, UN agencies, leaders of civil society organizations,” is just a small bit from one of them.

“Her great passion and love of Cambodian people and her legacy as a distinguished and esteemed leader – and skillful diplomat which had nurtured strong and long lasting cooperation and bonds of friendship between Sweden and Cambodia – will be forever remembered, valued and appreciated,” the same comment ended.

Before leaving Cambodia after her stint as an ambassador, ScandAsia interviewed her, and you can read or re-read that here.

Source: Embassy of Sweden Section Office in Phnom Penh