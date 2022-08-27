General news / Malaysia / Norway / Philippines / Singapore / Thailand

Filipino-Norwegian singer Clinton Kane is to perform in Asia

Filipino-Norwegian singer-songwriter Clinton Kane.

Live Nation Philippines announced on 24 August 2022 that the Australia-based Filipino-Norwegian singer-songwriter Clinton Kane is to hold his “Maybe It’ll All Be Okay World Tour” concert on 3 December 2022 at the New Frontier Theater, in Manila, the Philippines for the first time.

Also, he is set to perform in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Tokyo.

The concert’s tickets have been on sale since 19 August 2022.

