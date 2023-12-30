Mærsk doubles wages for crew to compensate for Red Sea danger

–

According to a deal presented by Mærsk, the shipping company will double its wages for crew sailing through the Read Sea – to compensate for potential attacks.

The deal is in collaboration with Danish Shipping and the nation’s third largest labour union for seafarers. For despite the danger due to current unrest in the Red Sea, Mærsk decided to resume its shipping route with help from U.S forces who are present in the area to allow international trade to continue without risking attacks.

Yemen-based Houthis have attacked ships in support for Hamas. However, ships with no relation to Israel have been targeted, proposing danger in the waterway. So many transport companies have chosen to completely avoid the area.

But Mærsk puts its trust in the U.S forces to go through – whilst increasing wage for the crew on board.

Source: The Edge Singapore