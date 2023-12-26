Business in Asia / Denmark / Trading & Logistics / Transportation, maritime

Mærsk ready to resume operations in Red Sea despite unrest

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment

Mærsk warned about the unrest in the Red Sea on 22 December, after having had to pause its shipping operations for a while, due to danger in the water passage. Yet on 24 December, the shipping said it’s preparing to resume its operations again.

It’s all due to an US-led military operation, which is designed to ensure the safety of commerce in the area that Mærsk is ready to continue. In early December, the shipping giant otherwise had paused sending vessels through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, because of attacks on its ships.

But things have changed quickly, as the operation is now set up, clearing the way for trade.

“As of Sunday 24 December 2023, we have received confirmation that the previously announced multi-national security initiative Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) has now been set up. This allows maritime commerce to pass through the Red Sea / Gulf of Aden and once again return to using the Suez Canal as a gateway between Asia and Europe,” Mærsk said in a statement on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

