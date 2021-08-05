Finland and Iceland recognize China’s Sinovac vaccine as valid proof of immunity

Several countries in the European Union and Schengen Area keep rules regarding which vaccines against covid-19 are valid proof of immunity and currently all countries in the EU recognize proof of vaccination if travelers have been vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which includes Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson. But as the only Nordic countries, Finland and Iceland also recognize China’s Sinovac vaccine as valid proof of immunity.

Back in June, WHO validated Sinovac for emergency use and assured that the vaccine meets all international safety, efficacy, and manufacturing standards. Because it is yet to be approved by EMA, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway still do not recognize it as valid proof of immunity, but Finland and Iceland do.

Schengenvisainfo writes that according to a press release issued by Finland’s Institute for Health and Welfare, it has been said that all persons immunized with a vaccine approved by EMA and WHO are considered fully vaccinated when entering the country. This means that travelers who have been vaccinated with the Sinovac vaccine are not subject to quarantine requirements.

The Icelandic Directorate of Health has similarly announced that the country allows restriction-free entry to all persons who have been vaccinated with one of the eight vaccines approved by the country. Sinovac is part of the approved vaccines.

Read the full article here