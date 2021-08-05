Ambassador Fries visit IKEA Philippines 

On 3 August, Swedish Ambassador Harald Fries and his wife Susan got a sneak peek inside IKEA Philippines 65.000 square meter facility in Pasay City.

According to a Facebook post by IKEA Philippines, the Swedish furniture maker welcomed the Ambassador and his wife “for a quick tour of IKEA Pasay City! From our offices where we just moved to from Makati, to our huge warehouse, our store which is still under construction, and of course a little Fika at our co-worker restaurant,” IKEA said in the post.

Located at the Mall of Asia Complex, the new store is IKEA’s largest store to date and is set to open sometime in the fourth quarter of this year with IKEA’s e-commerce platform to go live ahead of that time.

In the post, IKEA said that the store proper is still under construction and big storage racks with crates were shown in photos with the Swedish Embassy and IKEA Philippines officials. The Ambassador and his wife also saw the IKEA office, the co-working restaurant, and other areas in the facility.