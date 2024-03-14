Denmark / General news / Thailand

Two Danes injured in car accident

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment
Photo: Khaosod

A Danish woman and a Danish man were injured in a car crash yesterday on 13 March 2024, while they were on their way to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand. The two tourist both required immediate medical attention and were brought to Chularat 11 International Hospital for further care.

The 34- year old Thai driver of the car reportedly fell asleep while driving and the SUV hit the back of a 10-wheeler truck with full force. According to the driver, the car driftet into the left lane, where the truck was driving.

Both the SUV and the truck were damaged in the crash. The authorities are still investigating the incident.

Source: Khaosod.co.th & TheThaiger.com

