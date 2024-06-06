SuperPark launch second brach in the Philippines

The Finnish indoor playground named SuperPark is launching their second branch in the area of Taguig, the Philippines.

The first brach by the Finnish company SuperPark was launched in October 2023, and became a huge success according to Graham Coates, first vice president and head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls:

“The overwhelming positive response and enthusiasm from families, friends, and adventure-seekers in Eastwood City have inspired us to expand this extraordinary experience to McKinley Hill”.

SuperPark is operated in the country by Megaworld’s Megapark Philippines ic.

SuperPark is designed as a multi-activity indoor park. The new Superpark will feature more than 25 activities. The three main themes of the park is: adventure, game, and freestyle. Many of the activities are meant for children, but there are also activities for adults

The new park will open its doors on the 9 June 2024, and will be located on the second floor of Venice Grand Canal Mall at McKinley Hill, Taguig.

Source: ABS CBN News