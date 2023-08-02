Finnish sports park developer are coming to the Philippines

Philippine Megaworld Corp. is bringing Finland-based indoor sports park company SuperPark to its townships.

The property developer said on Tuesday, August 1, it would open two parks, one at its 18.5-hectare Eastwood City in Quezon City and one in the 50-hectare McKinley Hill in Taguig City.

“This joint venture will provide a new leisure and recreation destination for those who live, work and play in Megaworld townships,” said Graham Coates, head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

“This is in line with our continuing efforts to promote our townships as tourism destinations,” he added.

Finnish based SuperPark has so far built a presence in Finland, China, Malaysia, Kuwait and Singapore.

Megaworld said SuperPark Philippines would have three purpose-built themed areas offering more than 20 unique activities for guests of all ages. There will be an adventure area “where toddlers can explore and adults can be kids again.” It will also have space for family sports activities.

“Games will range from basketball, football, cycling, running, dodgeball, digital parkour experience and one-of-a-kind freeform mixed-reality games. There will also be games that will develop an individual’s motor skills, improve balance and agility and boost stamina,” Megaworld said in a statement.

