Finland contacts China regarding suspected pipeline sabotage

Finnish police said on Friday, 20 October 2023, that a Chinese ship was the new focus of its investigation into suspected sabotage of a pipeline between Finland and Estonia.

Since a leak led to the shutdown of the ‘Balticconnector pipeline’ on 8 October, Finnish authorities have been looking into the damage which they say was caused by “external” activity. And after a vessel showcasing the Hong Kong flag was found within the same time and place of the damage, China has become the new center of attention.

“The movements of the vessel Newnew Polar Bear flying the flag of Hong Kong coincide with the time and place of the gas pipeline damage,” the National Bureau of Investigation said.

Finland’s foreign ministry has therefore contacted China through diplomatic channels to seek help to get in touch with the vessel.

“We will cooperate with Chinese authorities in order to establish the role of the said vessel,” Detective Superintendent Risto Lohi stated.

Source: Nasdaq and CNA