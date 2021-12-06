Learn more about business opportunities in Cambodia for Finnish companies

The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok is inviting you to join their upcoming online event titled ‘Business opportunities in Cambodia’ on 8 December.

More about the event, the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok writes:

The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok will organize a webinar on Cambodia’s business opportunities on 8 December. The Kingdom of Cambodia is located in Southeast Asia sharing land borders with Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam. The capital is the city of Phnom Penh. Cambodia has a population of 15 million people located on a landmass that is the size of about half of Finland.

The key sectors of interest from the Finnish point of view are energy, telecom, education, and health care. These are traditionally the sectors where the offering from the Finnish companies has a good match in South East Asia.

Read more about Cambodia’s market opportunities for Finnish companies here

Attendance is free of charge but requires registration through this link

Find more information here