Finland invites green investors from Hong Kong and Japan to settle in “world’s happiest country”

The regional government of Southeastern Finland offers Hongkonger and Japanese professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs on green technology the opportunity to live and work for 90 days in the happiest country in the world.

The 90 Days (or More) in Southeast Finland program is aimed at countries in Asia whose citizens do not need a visa to Finland. These countries are Japan and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China since the HKSAR passport holders have visa-free travel to Europe’s Schengen Area. Such individuals may stay in Finland for 90 days in 180 days.

The program offers a chance to live and work for three months in South Karelia, Southeast Finland, which is located about two hours east of Helsinki and is known for its dynamic bioeconomy and tech industries and beautiful Lake Saimaa.

SCMP writes that the program aims to receive between five and up to seven applicants from Hong Kong and Japan, according to the Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong.

According to Ma Ding, senior adviser of Asian relations of South Karelia, the city is aware that they have to attract more international talent to further develop its regional competitiveness. “We chose talents from Hong Kong and Japan in line with our regional Asian strategy. The other reason is that passport holders of these target groups enjoy visa waivers in the European Union,” Ma Ding said in an emailed response to queries by the Post.

The program, inspired by a similar plan in Helsinki, is open for applications until the end of February 2022. Travel, housing, and health insurance must be paid for by the applicants themselves, but the host will take care of the rest of the package to ensure a smooth transition to life in Finland.

“For 90 days, we offer the possibility of living and working in the happiest country in the world,” Ma Ding said. “We do everything for the selected applicants to feel comfortable to settle down in ordinary life in southeastern Finland.”