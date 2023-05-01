Thailand holds “Amazing Thailand Roadshow” in Norway and Denmark to promote sustainable tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently held “Amazing Thailand Roadshow” in Oslo, Norway, and Aarhus, Denmark to further promote Thailand as one of the sustainable destinations.

According to a press release, nearly 30 companies from travel agencies, charters and airlines from the Nordic and Baltic markets joined the Amazing Thailand Roadshow to meet 16 representatives from hotels and destination management companies with a sustainable approach from Thailand.

One of the TAT’s main goals is to create a meaningful travel experience that will not only be meaningful for travelers, but also for the local communities and the environment.

The event showcased travel products, services, and experiences across the country with a focus on sustainable and responsible tourism.

“We aim to deliver fresh new travel experiences through an abundance of tourism products and services which highlight the kingdom’s 5Fs soft-power foundations; Food, Film, Fashion, Festival, and Fight (Muay Thai),”said, Mr. Teerasil Tapen, TAT Executive Director of Europe, Africa and Middle East Region.

By this year, TAT revealed that Thailand is expecting to receive more than 500,000 tourists from the Nordic and Baltic.

Source: https://www.thecoloursofthailand.com/