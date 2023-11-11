Finland struggles with COVID-19 surges

The number of COVID-19 infections are rising in Finland. Hospitals find it necessary to reduce non-urgent services in order to accommodate COVID-19 patients, media reports say.

In the biggest health district, Pirkanmaa, the preparedness level was raised to ‘high demand’ mode on Wednesday, 8 November 2023. Districts also revealed that they no longer have extra manpower.

“The situation has been developing gradually. We currently have a significant number of COVID-19 patients,” said Marina Erhola, District Director.

People aged 65 and above are recommended to receive both seasonal influenza and new COVID-19 shots. But people struggle with getting vaccination appointments, and hours long waiting times have been reported at the hospitals.

Last week, the The Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare acknowledged that vaccine distribution had begun too late.

