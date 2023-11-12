Indonesia in support of Palestine to Sweden

Indonesian Ambassador to Sweden, Kamapradipta Isnomo, stressed full support for Palestine from Indonesia during a meeting with Swedish Foreign Affairs Minister, Tobias Billström in Stockholm.

Since Thursday, 9 November 2023, ambassadors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states asked Sweden to call for a ceasefire, and for Sweden to continue to provide international development assistance to Palestine.

The Southeast Asian country also emphasized its condemnation of Israeli violence against civilians and civil facilities in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Bilström valued the opinions and dialogue with the ambassadors.

“We had a fruitful and constructive meeting. The ambassadors of OIC member states play an important role in explaining our policies to their capital cities,” he wrote in a statement issued by the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He then conveyed a humanitarian aid commitment for Gaza of $2 million, and said he would seek a ceasefire with members of the EU.

Source: Antara News