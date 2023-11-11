Novo Nordisk 100th anniversary: Invests $6 billion in expansions

Danish Novo Nordisk said on 10 November that it will invest more than 42 billion DKK – $6 billion USD – to expand its manufacturing facilities in Kalundborg, Denmark for current and future products within chronic diseases.

This happens in alignment with the 100th anniversary of Novo Nordisk.

“The significant investment announced today confirms the importance of utilizing our existing sites, including in Denmark. As cornerstones for not only the growth we see but also to expand as fast as possible by utilizing all the infrastructure, knowledge and competences we already have,” said Henrik Wulff, Executive Vice President, Product Supply, Quality & IT, Novo Nordisk.

The new facility will be designed as a ‘multi-product facility with flexibility to accommodate future processes and displaying state-of-the-art technology and working environment’. To make it future-proof, the construction will focus on high quality delivery to patients across the world. And in an environmentally sustainable way.

Construction of the new facilities will be finalized gradually from the end of 2025 through 2029. During this construction phase, Novo will employ 3000 external employees for the job.

Source: Novo Nordisk