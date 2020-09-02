The Finnish Consul participated in a China-Finland Winter Sports webinar

The Finnish Consul General Pasi Hellman delivered the opening speech for a Winter Sport Collaboration webinar with Jiangsu Province Sport Bureau on 31 August 2020.

The webinar on winter sports collaboration between Finland and Jiangsu Province was joined by six Finnish companies who shared their expertise on training, venue design and construction to members of the Jiangsu Provincial Sports Bureau as well as local sports bureaus and other participants from altogether 13 different cities.

In the recent years, Finnish companies have had successful business partnerships in Jiangsu for example in the fields of circular economy and clean technology, now with promising new opportunities in winter sports collaboration.

In China, destinations featuring snow scenery and winter sports like skiing have seen a boom in tourism over the past month, according to a report by Tuniu.com, an online travel agency.

The company headquartered in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, said search with keywords “snow”, “skiing” and “snow view” increased by 200 percent in past half month compared with the same period of last year.