Finnair re-open more destinations

From 25 October, 2020 to 31 March 2021, Finnair will serve 45 domestic and European destinations with reduced weekly frequencies on almost all routes. The airline’s long-haul flights will focus on Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Nanjing and Bangkok, which are also important cargo destinations. On the Bangkok route, Finnair flies passengers only on the BKK-HEL leg. Finnair will also continue cargo-only flights to Singapore and New York.

Looking towards the summer of 2021, Finnair plans to open its new Busan route to South Korea then. Finnair also intends to start services to Tokyo Haneda Airport during the summer. However, flights to San Francisco in the United States, Xi’an and Beijing Daxing in China and Sapporo in Japan will remain suspended.

In 2019, Finnair flew about 350 flights a day and had more than 100 destinations in Europe, Asia and North America. Finnair is now scheduled to operate approximately 75 flights per day, and it will continue to review its traffic program based on estimated demand.

“We continue to maintain critical air connections for our Europe-Asia transfer passengers and for Finland,” says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer, Finnair.

“The pandemic situation and the related travel restrictions continue to have a heavy impact on demand for air travel, and thus it is not feasible to operate all the flights we in May planned for this winter.”

