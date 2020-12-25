FinnCham HK introduces new members

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong welcomes a new Startup & Entrepreneur member ‘Gothenburg Consulting’.

The announcement on 14 December through FinnCham HK Facebook page also introduced Swedish brand ‘Älska Du & Jag’. The young Swedish brand is supplying an assortment of recyclable and sustainable products designed by their award-winning Irish designer. In addition to reflecting a retailers commitment to the environment, their products make the ideal promotional merchandise, reinforcing a company’s environmental commitment to shift from single-use to reusable packaging.

The image shows the organic Beeswax Wrap sold by the company.

