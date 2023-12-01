Vietnamese Vice President explores offshore wind collaboration with Equinor in Norway

During her official visit to Norway, Vo Thi Anh Xuan, the Vice President of Vietnam, led a delegation to Equinor’s office in Oslo to explore offshore wind collaboration between the two countries.

Equinor expressed its honor in welcoming Vice President Xuan and her delegation, emphasizing a fruitful dialogue during the meeting on key topics related to the future development of Vietnam’s offshore wind industry. According to the company, both the host and the guest engaged in meaningful discussions.

Jacques-Etienne Michel, Equinor’s Country Managing Director for Vietnam, highlighted the positive relationship with Vietnamese authorities. He expressed anticipation in leveraging Equinor’s expertise to contribute to Vietnam’s ambitious goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Equinor is Norway’s leading energy company. The Norwegian company established its office in Hanoi back in May 2022.

The meeting in Oslo signifies a step forward in international collaboration toward sustainable energy development. Particularly in Vietnam’s pursuit of offshore wind initiatives.

Source: Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi