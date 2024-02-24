Finland / General news / Singapore

Finnish businessman wanted in Singapore

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment
The Finnish businessman, Thomas Zilliacus, and three other individuals connected to the online platform YuuZoo are now wanted in Singapore for misleading financial reports, according to the Singapore Police Force on 21 February 2024. The 68-year-old Singapore-based Finn is the co-founder, former CEO and current chairman of YuuZoo, which is a platform that combines social networking, e-commerce, gaming and mobile payments.

The warrant of arrest is a result of an investigation of several financial reports of the company, that allegedly are misleading and have overstated the company’s revenue by 4,6 million US dollars. The company has been investigated by the Commercial Affairs Department of the Police in Singapore in 2018 due to a possible breach of the Security and Futures Act, which is the main Singaporean legislation regulating the financial investments sector and capital markets in Singapore.

According to the Singapore Police Force, Thomas Zilliacus is not in Singapore at the moment and refuses to return to the country. An INTERPOL Red Notice has also been issued against him.

Thomas Zilliacus has recently made headlines for making a 1,52 billion US dollar bid to buy the football club Inter Milan. Furthermore, hed offered to buy the Premier League Club Manchester United for 4 billion US dollars. The businessman moved to Singapore in 1986 as CEO of Nokia Southeast Asia.

Source: The Independent Singapore

