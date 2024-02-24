DICT in Philippines might partner with Finland and Sweden

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in Manila is looking at possible partnerships with investors and ICT companies from Finland and Sweden. They are exploring this to boost the Philippines information and technology sector.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, 20 February 2024, DICT announced that they have held a meeting including Philippine Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden Maria Lumen Banzon Isleta, DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy, and DICT undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue, where they explored the different opportunities. Primarily focusing on sectors such as e-governance, financial technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity.

Source: Philippine News Agency