Floods affecting thousands in Thai South

Floods caused by intense rainfall have affected tens of thousands of people in Thailand’s deep south, officials said on 25 December. Authorities have warned residents in the provinces to be ready to evacuate if the floods get worse.

Roads, railway lines and a dozen of schools in the provinces of Yala and Narathiwat have been forced to close. Footage has shown homes and shops invaded by murky brown waters, as well as residents taking refuge on upper floors.

The heavy rains have also caused problems at sea, with at least seven boats sunk in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea since Friday. Furthermore, the kingdom’s state railway company said track subsidence meant that trains heading south to the Malaysian border were stopping at Yala, which is 100 km away.

Source: Malay Mail / AFP