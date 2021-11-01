Finnish envoys paid a courtesy call to the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur 

Last week, Finlands Ambassador Sami Leino and Trade Counsellor Pekka Laitinen made a courtesy visit to the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur Yb.hg Datuk Seri Hj. Mahadi bin Che Ngah.

According to the Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur, amongst other things, the parties discussed climate change, circular economy, sustainable urban development as well as tourism.

Both sides expressed strong interest to deepen cooperation and contacts between the countries, the Embassy states.

Finland and Malaysia established diplomatic relations in 1972 with the first Finnish diplomatic mission opened in 1980. In 2004, the embassy of Malaysia was opened in Helsinki.