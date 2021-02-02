Finnish Kantele artist will perform at the annual Beijing Arts Festival online this year

The annual Meet in Beijing Arts Festival is taking place online this year, from 8 January until 4 February . The festival showcases performers from 24 different countries, with Finland represented by the kantele artist Ida Elina.

Ida Elina has also performed on several occasions in Shanghai, including the Finnish Independence Day in 2017.

Her performances can be seen on several Chinese online platforms, e.g. Youku, Tencent Weishi, Xigua Shipin and iQiyi.