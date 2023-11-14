Denmark / General news / Sweden / Thailand

Norwegian pedestrian critically injured in Pattaya by Danish biker

Photo: Pattaya Mail

A Norwegian man sustained serious injuries after being hit by a motorbike on Jomtien Beach Road near the entrance of Soi 8, on November 11.

According to eyewitnesses, Arne Helge Garvik, 58, was walking along the roadside when a black Yamaha motorbike driven by Hansen Riisbjerg, a 44-year-old Dane, collided with him at a high speed. The impact caused severe head wounds and scrapes across his body.

Riisbjerg, the Danish motorcyclist, stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities during the investigation. Garvik was promptly transported to Bangkok-Pattaya Hospital for further medical attention. Currently, investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

