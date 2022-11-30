British women have more risks on maternal mortality than Nordic women

A new study by academics from the University of Oxford and other international researchers suggested that British women have more risks on maternal mortality more than Norwegian and Danish women.

According to The Star, the research explored data on millions of live births across Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia and Britain.

In Britain, there were 9.6 maternal deaths for every 100,000 babies born, though Slovakia had the highest maternal death among other countries.

Some of the leading cause of death includes heart disease, suicide, and blood clots.

Source: https://www.thestar.com.my/lifestyle/family/2022/11/26/british-women-039more-likely-to-die039-around-pregnancy-than-norwegian-danish