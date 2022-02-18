Finnish police arrest more people connected with exploiting Vietnamese workers in Närpes

Finnish police have announced the arrest of additional suspects connected with the case of exploited Vietnamese greenhouse workers in Närpes, HBL reports.

Crime Commissioner Sami Isoniemi from the Ostrobothnia police confirms to HBL, “I can not say how many people have been arrested at the moment, but there is more than one person and they have been arrested in more than one place.”

“When it comes to the recent arrests, there are no connections to any companies,” Sami Isoniemi says.

He nevertheless confirms that this is an investigation into the situation of Vietnamese greenhouse workers.

In January, HBL reported on a systematic and long-term import of Vietnamese labor, including to certain large greenhouses in Närpes. A local mediator in Vietnam is said to have taken between 10,000 and 20,000 euros per person to get his compatriots to Finland.

Sami Isoniemi says that it must be investigated whether the recent arrests are related to the couple who were arrested in January.

According to Sami Isoniemi, those arrested have the same nationality as those arrested earlier. They come from Vietnam.