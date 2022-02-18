Join the International Women’s Day Interchamber Mixer in Shanghai

The Danish Chamber of Commerce and partners invite you to an Interchamber International Women’s Day Mixer on 2 March.

More about the event, the organizers write:

AmCham Shanghai’s Women’s Executive Network (WEN) is pleased to invite you to an Interchamber International Women’s Day Mixer on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 6:30 – 9:00 pm at The House of Roosevelt, Shanghai (27 Zhong Shan Dong Yi Road).

We will be celebrating International Women’s Day with members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Shanghai, the Australian Chamber of Commerce Shanghai, Austrian Chamber, The Benelux Chamber of Commerce, Czech Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, Danish Chamber of Commerce in China, European American Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Finnish Business Council Shanghai, German Chamber of Commerce in China, International Professional Women’s Society (IPWS), Irish Chamber of Commerce China, Swiss Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Women Alliance Group (WAG), and Women Empowerment Council (WEC).

Join us to make new connections and catch up with friends over conversations and drinks!

The ticket includes two drinks and a selection of delicious appetizers.

Find more information and sign up here