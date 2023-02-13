NATO chief Stoltenberg won’t extend term

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will end his term in October as planned, according to spokesperson. This was stated after a German newspaper reported a further extension until April 2024, was in the works.

“The mandate of Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been extended three times, and he has served for a total of almost nine years,” Nato spokesperson Oana Lungescu said.

“The Secretary-General’s term comes to an end in October of this year and he has no intention to seek another extension of his mandate,” she continued.

The 63-year-old former prime minister of Norway, took office at NATO’s headquarters in 2014. In that time, he has overseen the Western alliance through several international crises.

According to the German newspaper, his term was to be extended again, as the alliance seeks to maintain stability during the war in Ukraine.

Diplomats from NATO allies have speculated, that Stoltenberg’s mandate could be extended until a summit next year, to mark 75 years of the alliance. But, after a visit to Washington last week, his office announced he would not seek another extension.

It is not yet clear who could take over from Stoltenberg. Former Italian prime minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis have been named as possible candidates.

The 30 alliance members are expected to decide at their July summit in Vilnius at the latest.

Source: Straitstimes.com