Thailand government coalition holds talk after Parliament rejected nomination of Pita as new PM

The main parties of Thailand’s government coalition, Move Forward Party and Pheu Thai Party have held a new discussion on the next steps to take after the Parliament’s voting majority resulted in rejection over the nomination of Pita Limjaroenrat as the new prime minister.

The first voting of the new Thailand’s prime minister took place on Thursday, 13 July 2023.

Mainly, the issues that stood on the path of Pita’s becoming the next prime minister discussed were his shareholding of the iTV media and the Article 112 controversies.

According to Prasert Chanruangthong, Secretary-General of the Pheu Thai Party, the second round of voting has been scheduled for next week, on 19 July 2023.

Chaitawat Tulathon, Secretary-General of Move Forward party confirmed that his party and the other seven parties in the coalition would still nominate Pita Limjaroenrat as the new prime minister at the next meeting of the House of Representatives of Thailand’s parliament.

