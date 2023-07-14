General news / Thailand

Thailand government coalition holds talk after Parliament rejected nomination of Pita as new PM

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Thailand Prime Minister Nominee, Pita Limjaroenrat from Move Forward party. Photo taken by Athit Perawongmetha via Reuters.

The main parties of Thailand’s government coalition, Move Forward Party and Pheu Thai Party have held a new discussion on the next steps to take after the Parliament’s voting majority resulted in rejection over the nomination of Pita Limjaroenrat as the new prime minister.

The first voting of the new Thailand’s prime minister took place on Thursday, 13 July 2023.

Mainly, the issues that stood on the path of Pita’s becoming the next prime minister discussed were his shareholding of the iTV media and the Article 112 controversies.

According to Prasert Chanruangthong, Secretary-General of the Pheu Thai Party, the second round of voting has been scheduled for next week, on 19 July 2023.

Chaitawat Tulathon, Secretary-General of Move Forward party confirmed that his party and the other seven parties in the coalition would still nominate Pita Limjaroenrat as the new prime minister at the next meeting of the House of Representatives of Thailand’s parliament.

Sources:

‘เพื่อไทย-ก้าวไกล’ นัดถกแนวทางโหวตนายกฯ รอบ 2 หลัง ‘พิธา’ พลาดโหวตรอบแรก คาดนัดถัดไปสัปดาห์หน้า

ชัยธวัชยืนยัน โหวตพิธาเป็นนายกฯ ต่อครั้งที่สอง ยอมรับ ส.ว. ถูกกดดันทำให้เสียงโหวตไม่พอ เดินหน้ายื่นร่างกฎหมายตัดอำนาจ ส.ว. ควบคู่

Related posts:

Move Forward Party and coalition to announce MOU in forming Thailand government Controversy rises as Thailand Prime Minister Candidate, Pita’s ITV shareholding issue to be sent to Court Cheers flood into Bangkok Pride Parade as Thai PM candidate promises gender equality Thailand new parliament successfully elects House Speaker

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *