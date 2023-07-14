Danish Ambassador to Philippines meets with Davao Chamber representatives

The Danish Ambassador to the Philippines, Franz-Michael “Dan-Dan” Mellbin, recently had a meeting with the representatives of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Davao Chamber).

The Davao Chamber promotes and provides focused advocacy for business growth to uphold the economic and entrepreneurial interests of metropolitan Davao, a growing hub for commercial productivity in Mindanao.

Both parties discussed potential collaborations and commercial opportunities in the region such as in the areas of agriculture, energy, and services, according to the Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines‘ Facebook page.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DenmarkinthePhilippines/posts/pfbid02htnq328dwioKhiCvCdsEzCB1TSvKgUwbwmxKq485nqArujFDC17UjD5cFrQHYzZul