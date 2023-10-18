First Finnish HEI kindergarten opens in Malaysia next year

Malaysia will have its first Finnish HEI kindergarten early next year. Last week, 12 October 2023, the HEI Schools Cyberjaya held its signing ceremony at the Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur to celebrate its opening in Malaysia early next year.

To mark the new HEI Schools kindergarten coming into place, Ambassador Sami Leino opened the ceremony with a welcoming speech, which then was followed by Heikki Vartia from the Finnish-based HEI Schools Headquarters.

Ms. Syahirah Jermadi from the HEI Schools Cyberjaya spoke up about why they had chosen and been inspired by a Finnish early childhood based education.

“It is great to see Finnish education models entering Malaysia, spreading the values and techniques of the acclaimed Finnish education system. Many thanks to everyone who participated today!,” the embassy wrote on its Facebook post.

‘HEI Schools is a Finnish company and an international preschool and kindergarten concept offering Learning Centers, Diplomas and Curriculums based on Finland’s national curriculum.’

Source: Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur