Meet the Danish Embassy in Phnom Penh

On Tuesday 2 November 2023 the Embassy of Denmark in Thailand will visit Phnom Penh, Cambodia to meet fellow Danes and present their work. And you can join!

The event will happen at Marriot Courtyard from 5pm to 8pm, and those registered can expect to encounter a few snacks and drinks too. The event will be in Danish.

It will be possible to apply for passports too, but one will need to secure a booking for this, as they also sign up for the general event. During the presentation of their work, the embassy will also address what their tasks within the visa area are.

So if you wish to join, don’t forget to sign up – and secure an additional booking too, if you want to apply for passport.

To register, write an e-mail to [email protected] on 26 October the latest, and write “Tilmelding: Outreach Phnom Penh” in the subject line.

