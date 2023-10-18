Floating bookstore “Doulos Hope” is in Bangkok

The floating bookstore, “Doulos Hope” operated by a non-profit organization GBA Ships is currently in Bangkok, Thailand in an attempt to promote literacy and education, cross-cultural co-operation, and social awareness, and reflect God’s compassion for the world in the ports and countries they visit.

Doulos Hope has an international crew and staff of volunteers from around 60 different countries that are prepared to accompany all visitors to different sections of book on the ship.

This year, around 5,000 books were brought to those interested in exploring their favorite topics or new ones as well as purchasing them.

All readers and book-lovers in Thailand can visit this link to book a visit to the floating bookshop. The ticket fee is 30 baht per person.

Doulos Hope opens on Tuesday to Sunday from 1 PM to 9 PM. The ship will continue to stop at Bangkok Port (Khlong Toei) until 26 November 2023.

