Norwegian Restaurant earns third Michelin star with Singaporean chef

The restaurant named Re-naa in Stavanger, Norway, was recently granted its third Micheling star. This is the third Michelin star to be granted to the restaurant while the Singeporean chef Mathew Leong is at the restaurant.

Mathew Leong is the second Sinpgaporean chef to achieve three Micheling stars. He is therefor following in the footsteps of the chef Jimmy Lim, who is based in Taiwan.

The newly praised chef is currently in Singapore, but is very excited about what this new star can mean for the restaurant, and he states that they will arrange a meeting as soon as he gets back to Norway.

On another note the new star also encourage Mathew Leon to continue to aim for his goals. He has earlier represented Singapore in the biennial Bocuse d’Or, and plans to do so again in 2025.

Source: The Straits Times