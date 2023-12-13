Five people die in elevator accident in Sweden

Five people have passed away due to an elevator accident at a construction site in Sundbyberg on 11 December 2023.

Around 10am, a construction elevator collapsed during the construction of an apartment building. The lift fell 20 meters. The incident is now being investigated as a ‘work environment crime’ including gross negligence to the death of others, according to Aftonbladet.

“This is a serious incident that we are now investigating. Five people have been confirmed deceased. The work to ensure the identity of the deceased is ongoing, while contact with relatives is taken,” said Senior Prosecutor Gunnar Jonasson.

What went wrong?

Manufactorer of the elevator, the company Alimak, has sent experts to the site to assist with the investigation.

“We haven’t had this kind of accident before. There are very clear instructions on how to install the lift. Including daily safety checks to ensure that everything is in order,” said CEO Ole Kristian Jødahl.

The main contractor, Andersson Company, held a press conference the day after the incident, stating that safety is a priority for them in all projects and that they have good safety records. He then assumed that the incident was inspected.

“This is something the investigation must show,” said CEO Patrik Toresäter.

Source: Aftonbladet