Danes, are your documents legalized?

If you have Thai/Cambodian documents which shall be used in Denmark – or Danish documents to be used in Thailand/Cambodia – then you probably need to get them legalized.

This for instance goes for marriage and birth certificates.

A legalization is a confirmation of the signature on the document. Only originals, or documents with an original signature or digital signature, can be legalized.

Click here to find out how to get your documents legalized. And remember, that one must make an appointment for legalization. You can book your time here.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok