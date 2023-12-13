Cambodia / Community news / Denmark / Thailand

Danes, are your documents legalized?

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment

If you have Thai/Cambodian documents which shall be used in Denmark – or Danish documents to be used in Thailand/Cambodia – then you probably need to get them legalized.

This for instance goes for marriage and birth certificates.

A legalization is a confirmation of the signature on the document. Only originals, or documents with an original signature or digital signature, can be legalized.

Click here to find out how to get your documents legalized. And remember, that one must make an appointment for legalization. You can book your time here.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok

Related posts:

Thai-Danish Chamber of Commerce was established almost three decades ago The first commercial flight from Denmark to Thailand departed 72 years ago Meet the Embassy of Denmark in Phuket on 30 November Ambassador Thorgaard finally able to visit Cambodia

About Sofie Rønnelund

Sofie Roennelund is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Sofie Rønnelund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *