Norway to assist Philippines in training offshore wind workforce

Norway is planning to assist the Philippines in its training offshore wind workforce as many Norwegian stakeholders have their expertise in the energy and maritime sectors.

According to the Norwegian Ambassador to the Philippines Christopher Lyster, he and his team have discussed with the Norwegian Training Center (NTC) in Manila and the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association (NSA) in Oslo.

He said these two organizations collaborating will provide necessary training for Filipinos, new opportunities, as well as equip seafarers with skills needed for offshore wind projects in the country.

“Hopefully with the Philippines, with our maritime sector, with our energy sector, we can all work together to come up with the right solutions to make it possible for the Philippines to get more of the people needed for the offshore wind from the Philippines,” Ambassador Lyster said.

Source: Philippine News Agency