International Food & Hotel exhibition to be held in Vietnam

The Food & Hotel Vietnam 2022 will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on 7-9 December 2022.

The exhibition is aimed to contribute to promoting the transformation and development of new technologies and new solutions in F&B and accommodation services in Vietnam, shared Jeffrey Au, head of Sales, Hospitality, Food & Beverage & Packaging at Informa Markets, the exhibition’s organizer.

According to the Vietnam News, there will be more than 300 domestic and international enterprises of food, restaurant, and hotel from the EU, Germany, Italy, UK, Belgium, Australia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, the US, Canada, Uruguay, Singapore, and Japan.

In addition, there will also be a series of F&B competitions.

