Thai architects win award for designing Benjakiti Forest Park at award event held in Denmark

Thai architects from Arsomsilp Institute of the Arts won the award for the design of the Benjakiti Forest Park at the 28th UIA World Congress of Architects organized by the International Union of Architects (Union Internationale des Architectes : UIA) which was held in Copenhagen, Denmark between 2-6 July 2023.

Ms. Chatchanin Sung, a landscape architect from Arsomsilp Institute of the Arts and designer of Benjakitti Forest Park presented her work at the congress and received the award from Mr. José Luis Cortés Delgado, President of UIA, according to the Royal Thai Embassy in Copenhagen.

On this occasion, Mrs. Sirilak Niyom, Ambassador of Thailand to Denmark, hosted a dinner for twenty-five Thai architects and Danish architects who attended the award ceremony.

Besides celebrating the success of Thai architects, the dinner was aimed to be another opportunity for Thai and Danish architects to network.

The Thai architects consisted of Mr. Chana Sumpalung, President of the Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage, Mr. Chutayaves Sinthuphan and Associate Professor Dr. Rattapong Angkasith, Vice Presidents of the Association, Mr. Prayong Posriprasert, Dean of Architecture, Arsom Silp Institute of the Arts, including Thai architecture students and Thai architects who study and work in Copenhagen.

Also attended the dinner were Danish architects including Mr. Lars Autrup, President of the Danish Association of Architects, Mr. Jakob Brandtberg Knudsen, Dean of the Faculty of Architecture, the Royal Danish Academy, Ms. Eva Seo-Andersen, architect from BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group, Ms. Lisbeth Philipsen, architect from Gehl Architects and Mr. Lorenz von Seidlein, Lecturer from Mahidol Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit (MORU) who started the project of architecture for health in the Makong region.

Source: https://copenhagen.thaiembassy.org/en/content/uia2023?cate=5d81e20015e39c161400214e