Fully vaccinated travelers from Thailand and Taiwan exempt from Swedish entry and test requirements

The Swedish government has decided to revert to the entry restrictions that applied prior to 28 December 2021 with an exemption for fully vaccinated travelers from, amongst other countries, Thailand and Taiwan, the Swedish Ministry of Affairs recently announced.

In the announcement on 18 January, the Ministry said:

The Government has decided to revert to the entry restrictions that applied prior to 28 December 2021. This means that the specific requirement for a negative COVID-19 result from a test conducted within 48 hours of arrival no longer applies. This decision is based on a request from the Public Health Agency of Sweden. The list of countries with approved vaccine certificates has also been expanded. The amendments will enter into force on 21 January.

Entry from countries outside the EU/EEA

As of 21 January, foreign citizens traveling to Sweden from a country outside the EU/EEA may only enter the country if they are covered by one of the exemptions from the entry ban and can also present a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival to Sweden, or are exempt from the test requirement. Exemptions from the entry ban and test requirement apply for several categories of travelers, including for those with a vaccination certificate issued in certain countries.

Exemption for fully vaccinated travelers Thailand, Taiwan, Montenegro, Tunisia, and Uruguay

The Government has also decided that people who can present a vaccination certificate issued in Montenegro, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, or Uruguay are exempt from the entry ban and test requirement when traveling to Sweden.

According to a European Commission decision, vaccination certificates issued in these countries are to be considered as equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate. This means that such certificates can be checked and verified in the same manner and using the same technological system as the EU Digital COVID Certificate.