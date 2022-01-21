Update: Recovered from covid but test positive upon arrival in Singapore

In a recent update, the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore shares what will happen if you have recovered from covid-19 but test positive upon arrival in Singapore.

The Embassy states that if you test positive upon arrival you will automatically be issued an Isolation Order (IO).

Moreover, the Embassy informs that you can appeal to have your IO revoked by writing to [email protected] with documentary proof of your previous infection.

MOH will decide whether the IO can be revoked or not, the Embassy states.