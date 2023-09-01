Go on a Nordic Autumn journey in Shanghai

The Sukhothai Shanghai hotel is presenting a Nordic Autumn Journey in collaboration with Danish homeware collection chain, Kop & Kande.

From September 1 till October 29, The Sukhothai Shanghai and Kop & Kande are offering guests a Scandinavian themed suit. Bringing the essence of Nordic minimalism to the hotel guests, this cooperation caters to travel enthusiasts, as well as people who love art, design and lifestyle experiences.

The Sukhothai Shanghai sticks to its sustainable and environmentally friendly principles while bringing Scandinavia to China, using native stone, fine wood, silk, polished brass and more to create diverse textures. This aligns well with Kop & Kande’s aesthetic philosophy.

This partnership brings together influential designer brands from Kop & Kande, including Danish lifestyle brands like Georg Jensen and Kay Bojesen, as well as the popular Scandinavian fragrance brand Skandinavisk.

Room Features

The Sukhothai Shanghai X Kop & Kande collaboration presents two types of themed rooms: Luxury Suites and Studio Rooms.

The minimalistic designed spaces are decorated with stylish and vibrant natural materials, wooden furniture, lighting fixtures and earth-colored walls. Creating a cozy atmosphere highlighted by scent brand Skandinavisk’s iconic fragrance “Hygge” which is filing the room.

Guests in the Kop & Kande-themed Luxury Suites will receive sparkling wine with a set of Georg Jensen ice bucket.

Those in the Studio Rooms will receive a bottle of red wine, with a Georg Jensen Sky series crystal texture decanter.

Of course, both rooms would be incomplete without the most iconic symbol of the North, the Royal Guards series by Danish design, Kay Bojesen.

How To Book

The Sukhothai Shanghai x Kop & Kande ‘Nordic Autumn Journey’ Themed Rooms

Luxury Suite RMB3,999

Studio Room RMB2,288

The Sukhothai Shanghai, 380 Weihai Lu, by Shimenyi Lu 威海路380号, 近石门一路.

Source: thatsmags.com